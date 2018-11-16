Dr. John Ward, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ward is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Ward, DO
Overview
Dr. John Ward, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, Uniontown Hospital and Upmc Mercy.
They frequently treat conditions like Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 969 Greentree Rd Ste 2, Pittsburgh, PA 15220 Directions (412) 232-9030
UPMC Heart & Vascular Institute1350 Locust St Ste G100, Pittsburgh, PA 15219 Directions (412) 232-9030
Hospital Affiliations
- Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center
- Uniontown Hospital
- Upmc Mercy
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Very attentive and spends time explaining diagnosis and treatment options
About Dr. John Ward, DO
- Cardiology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1861413619
Education & Certifications
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
