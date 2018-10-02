Dr. Ward has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Ward, MD
Overview of Dr. John Ward, MD
Dr. John Ward, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Richmond, VA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Southern Virginia Regional Medical Center, VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital and VCU Medical Center Main Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Hydrocephalus and Brain Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Ward's Office Locations
- 1 417 N 11th St Fl 6, Richmond, VA 23298 Directions (804) 828-9000
-
2
VCU Health Neuroscience, Orthopaedic, and Wellness Center11958 W Broad St Fl 3, Henrico, VA 23233 Directions (804) 360-4669
Hospital Affiliations
- Southern Virginia Regional Medical Center
- VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital
- VCU Medical Center Main Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ward?
My neurosurgeon relocated to upstate NY and Dr. Ward was recommended by a friend, in the event I needed a neurosurgeon going forward. I found Dr Ward to be very kind and caring. He relieved me of the anxiety I was experiencing in terms of my recovery. BTW... the new MCV Office in Short Pump is wonderful and not just because parking is not a problem.
About Dr. John Ward, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 53 years of experience
- English
- 1891745774
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ward accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ward has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ward has seen patients for Hydrocephalus and Brain Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ward on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Ward. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ward.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ward, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ward appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.