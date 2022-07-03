See All Critical Care Medicine Doctors in Charlotte, NC
Dr. John Wassel, MD

Wound & Burn Care
5.0 (6)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. John Wassel, MD is a Wound & Burn Care Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Rowan Medical Center, Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.

Dr. Wassel works at Novant Health Wound Care & Hyperbaric Medicine - Charlotte in Charlotte, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Wound Care Hyperbaric Medicine Charlotte
    300 Billingsley Rd Ste 105, Charlotte, NC 28211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 908-2218

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. John Wassel, MD

    • Wound & Burn Care
    • English
    • Male
    • 1548295934
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Georgetown University School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Rowan Medical Center
    • Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
    • Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Wassel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wassel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wassel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wassel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wassel works at Novant Health Wound Care & Hyperbaric Medicine - Charlotte in Charlotte, NC. View the full address on Dr. Wassel’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Wassel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wassel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wassel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wassel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

