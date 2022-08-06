Overview

Dr. John Waterman, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Newington, CT. They graduated from Baltimore College Of Dental Surgery.



Dr. Waterman works at Family Dental Practice of Newington in Newington, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.