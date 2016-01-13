Overview

Dr. John Watson, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Tavares, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.



Dr. Watson works at Florida Medical Associates LLC in Tavares, FL with other offices in Mount Dora, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.