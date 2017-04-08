Overview of Dr. John Watson, MD

Dr. John Watson, MD is an Urology Specialist in Trenton, NJ. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Capital Health Medical Center - Hopewell, Princeton Medical Center and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton.



Dr. Watson works at Urology Care Alliance Hamilton in Trenton, NJ with other offices in Monroe, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.