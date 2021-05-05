Dr. John Watt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Watt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Watt, MD
Overview
Dr. John Watt, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Chandler, AZ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Surgery. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center and Chandler Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Watt works at
Locations
Dignity Health Medical Group East Valley Surgery485 S Dobson Rd Ste 201, Chandler, AZ 85224 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Watt?
Dr. Watt was amazing! We were in town for a vacation and were involved in an auto accident which caused an emergency proceudure for my son. He took care of all of us at the hospita, l keeping us informed of progress and provided follow-up care via phone call back in MN. He definately made the hospital stay easier to get through. Many thanks from MN!
About Dr. John Watt, MD
- General Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
- 1780849968
Education & Certifications
- University Of Arizona College Of Medicine
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University
- Critical Care Surgery and General Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
- Chandler Regional Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Watt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Watt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Watt using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Watt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Watt speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Watt. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Watt.
