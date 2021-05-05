See All General Surgeons in Chandler, AZ
Dr. John Watt, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. John Watt, MD

General Surgery
5.0 (8)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Overview

Dr. John Watt, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Chandler, AZ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Surgery. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center and Chandler Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Watt works at Dignity Health Medical Group - Arizona in Chandler, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Medical Group East Valley Surgery
    485 S Dobson Rd Ste 201, Chandler, AZ 85224 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Appendicitis
Rib Fracture
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Appendicitis
Rib Fracture
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphangioma Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Watt?

    May 05, 2021
    Dr. Watt was amazing! We were in town for a vacation and were involved in an auto accident which caused an emergency proceudure for my son. He took care of all of us at the hospita, l keeping us informed of progress and provided follow-up care via phone call back in MN. He definately made the hospital stay easier to get through. Many thanks from MN!
    Christen Klejeski — May 05, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. John Watt, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. John Watt, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Watt to family and friends

    Dr. Watt's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Watt

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. John Watt, MD.

    About Dr. John Watt, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1780849968
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Of Arizona College Of Medicine
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Critical Care Surgery and General Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
    • Chandler Regional Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Watt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Watt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Watt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Watt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Watt works at Dignity Health Medical Group - Arizona in Chandler, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Watt’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Watt. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Watt.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Watt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Watt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.