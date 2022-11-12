Overview of Dr. John Wayman, MD

Dr. John Wayman, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK and is affiliated with Strong Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Wayman works at University Otolaryngology in Rochester, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Otitis Media, Ear Tube Placement and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.