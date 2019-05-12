See All Bariatric / Gastric Bypass Surgeons in Denver, CO
Dr. John Weaver, MD

Bariatric Surgery
4.6 (52)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. John Weaver, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Denver, CO. They completed their fellowship with Emory University|Emory University School Of Med

Dr. Weaver works at P/SL Bariatric Program in Denver, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Ventral Hernia, Inguinal Hernia and Obesity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    P/SL Bariatric Program
    1601 E 19th Ave Ste 6350, Denver, CO 80218 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (720) 821-3791
  2. 2
    Denver Center for Bariatric Surgery - Denver
    4600 Hale Pkwy Ste 340, Denver, CO 80220 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 963-0247

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Rose Medical Center
  • Sky Ridge Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ventral Hernia
Inguinal Hernia
Obesity
Ventral Hernia
Inguinal Hernia
Obesity

Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Cholecystectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Paraesophageal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Sleeve Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Abdominal Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Mass Biopsy Chevron Icon
Abdominal Surgery Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Acid Reflux Chevron Icon
Acid Reflux Surgery Chevron Icon
Acute Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Adhesiolysis Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendectomy Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Procedure Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Surgery Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Biopsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Biopsy
Biopsy of Affected Tissue Chevron Icon
Cholecystectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Colon Surgery Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
da Vinci® Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
da Vinci® Robotic Surgery Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Excision of Rectal Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Excisional Biopsy Chevron Icon
Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Open Chevron Icon
Gastric Restrictive With Partial Gastrectomy or Jejunojejunostomy Chevron Icon
Gastric Sleeve Surgery Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Joint Fusion Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Anti-Reflux Surgery Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Diaphragmatic or Paraesophageal Hernia Repair With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Sigmoidectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Splenectomy Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Liver Biopsy Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Minimal Access Surgery Chevron Icon
Minimally Invasive Surgery Chevron Icon
Muscle Biopsy Chevron Icon
Nerve Biopsy Chevron Icon
Open Gastric Restrictive Procedure Chevron Icon
Parasitic Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Robotic Heller Myotomy for the Treatment of Achalasia Chevron Icon
Roux-En-Y Gastric Bypass Surgery Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Biopsy Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Small Bowel Surgery Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Mass Biopsy Chevron Icon
Sphincterotomy Chevron Icon
Splenectomy Chevron Icon
Splenectomy and Splenorrhaphy Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Surgery Chevron Icon
Surgical Biopsy Chevron Icon
Temporal Artery Biopsy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Surgery Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Traumatic Hernia Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Rocky Mountain Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 52 ratings
    Patient Ratings (52)
    5 Star
    (46)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    May 12, 2019
    I had a truly remarkable experience with Dr. Weaver. He is the most caring and compassionate doctor that I have ever seen. I would highly recommend him if you need a bariatric surgeon. My weight loss journey has been amazing.
    Denver, CO — May 12, 2019
    About Dr. John Weaver, MD

    Specialties
    • Bariatric Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1780730366
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Emory University|Emory University School Of Med
    Fellowship

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.