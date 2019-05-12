Overview

Dr. John Weaver, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Denver, CO. They completed their fellowship with Emory University|Emory University School Of Med



Dr. Weaver works at P/SL Bariatric Program in Denver, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Ventral Hernia, Inguinal Hernia and Obesity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.