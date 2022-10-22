Dr. John Weber, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Weber, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Weber, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Rochester Hills, MI. They completed their fellowship with Uc
Dr. Weber works at
Locations
1
Center for Digestive Health1701 South Blvd E Ste 300, Rochester Hills, MI 48307 Directions (248) 844-9710
2
Macomb Endoscopy Center48801 Romeo Plank Rd Ste 101, Macomb, MI 48044 Directions (248) 844-9710Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:30pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
3
Center for Digestive Health- Troy4600 Investment Dr Ste 270, Troy, MI 48098 Directions (248) 844-9710
4
Center For Dgstv Hlth Rsrch4550 Investment Dr Ste 260, Troy, MI 48098 Directions (248) 267-8485
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Weber is a professional that listens to his patient and takes time to explain health issues, treatments and procedures that might help your condition. Dr W doesn't rush or patronized you. You feel like a person, not like a patient number or dollar sign. A breeze of fresh air in today's doctor-patient relationship. Office staff is also very nice and friendly.
About Dr. John Weber, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1770568289
Education & Certifications
- Uc
- University Of Minnesota
- University Of Minnesota
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weber has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weber accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Weber works at
Dr. Weber has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Diarrhea and Nausea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weber on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Weber. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weber.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.