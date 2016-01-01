Dr. John Weber, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Weber, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Hillcrest Medical Center.
Warren Clinic Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgery6465 S Yale Ave, Tulsa, OK 74136 Directions (918) 502-3200
- Hillcrest Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 13 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Vascular Surgery
Dr. Weber has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weber accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weber has seen patients for Aneurysm, Aortic Aneurysm and Atherosclerosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weber on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
