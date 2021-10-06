Overview of Dr. John Webster, MD

Dr. John Webster, MD is an Urology Specialist in Westminster, CO. They specialize in Urology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Florida / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Avista Adventist Hospital, Foothills Hospital, Good Samaritan Medical Center, Longmont United Hospital, Platte Valley Medical Center and St. Anthony North Hospital.



Dr. Webster works at Colorado Urology in Westminster, CO with other offices in Longmont, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.