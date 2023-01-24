Overview of Dr. John Wedlake, MD

Dr. John Wedlake, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Stillwater, OK. They specialize in Neurology, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of OK Coll of Med and is affiliated with Alliancehealth Ponca City and Stillwater Medical Center.



Dr. Wedlake works at Stillwater Pediatrics in Stillwater, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Dementia, Peripheral Nerve Disorders and Difficulty With Walking along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.