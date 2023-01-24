Dr. John Wedlake, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wedlake is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Wedlake, MD
Overview of Dr. John Wedlake, MD
Dr. John Wedlake, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Stillwater, OK. They specialize in Neurology, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of OK Coll of Med and is affiliated with Alliancehealth Ponca City and Stillwater Medical Center.
Dr. Wedlake works at
Dr. Wedlake's Office Locations
-
1
Stillwater Medical Center Home Health Services1201 S ADAMS ST, Stillwater, OK 74074 Directions (405) 533-2060
-
2
Stillwater Neurology610 S Walnut St, Stillwater, OK 74074 Directions (405) 533-2060
Hospital Affiliations
- Alliancehealth Ponca City
- Stillwater Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
We've bounced around from doctor to doctor, and would rate Dr. Wedlake among one of the best. He is patient, listens, and truly cares about his patients' well being. He has done wonders for my husband's CIDP, and was the only doctor who correctly diagnosed his problem. This is how medical care should be! We can't say enough good things about Dr. Wedlake and his care.
About Dr. John Wedlake, MD
- Neurology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1215221478
Education & Certifications
- Univ of OK Coll of Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wedlake has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wedlake accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wedlake has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wedlake works at
Dr. Wedlake has seen patients for Dementia, Peripheral Nerve Disorders and Difficulty With Walking, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wedlake on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Wedlake. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wedlake.
