Dr. John Wegryn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wegryn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Wegryn, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. John Wegryn, MD
Dr. John Wegryn, MD is an Urology Specialist in Akron, OH. They specialize in Urology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Akron General Medical Center, Cleveland Clinic and Medina Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wegryn's Office Locations
- 1 320 W Exchange St Dept Urology, Akron, OH 44302 Directions (330) 535-5177
-
2
Childrens Hospital Physician Associate970 E Washington St, Medina, OH 44256 Directions (330) 535-5177
-
3
Akron Surgery Center Providers4127 Medina Rd Ste 104, Akron, OH 44333 Directions (330) 535-5177
Hospital Affiliations
- Akron General Medical Center
- Cleveland Clinic
- Medina Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wegryn?
About Dr. John Wegryn, MD
- Urology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1063489979
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wegryn has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wegryn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wegryn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wegryn has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wegryn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Wegryn. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wegryn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wegryn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wegryn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.