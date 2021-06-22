Dr. John Wei, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wei is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Wei, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. John Wei, MD
Dr. John Wei, MD is an Urology Specialist in Brighton, MI. They specialize in Urology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University and is affiliated with University Hospital - University of Michigan.
Dr. Wei's Office Locations
Regents of the University of Michigan7500 Challis Rd, Brighton, MI 48116 Directions (734) 936-7030
Urology At Livonia Center for Specialty Care19900 Haggerty Rd Ste 111, Livonia, MI 48152 Directions (734) 936-7030
Michigan Medicine1500 E Medical Center Dr, Ann Arbor, MI 48109 Directions (734) 936-7030
West Shore Urology1301 MERCY DR, Muskegon, MI 49444 Directions (231) 739-9492
Hospital Affiliations
- University Hospital - University of Michigan
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Wie is a very pleasant and professional person. He did NOT rush through my appointment. He very thoroughly reviewed my test results the discussed my medical conditions and the universe of treatment options available to me. At the end of the visit, he summarized my visit findings, treatment options and my selected treatment strategy. I highly recommend him. I was very pleased with my first visit with him.
About Dr. John Wei, MD
- Urology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1205928678
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern University
Dr. Wei has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wei accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wei has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wei has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wei on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Wei. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wei.
