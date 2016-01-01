Overview of Dr. John Welch, MD

Dr. John Welch, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in North Platte, NE. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT KEARNEY and is affiliated with Mary Lanning Healthcare.



Dr. Welch works at Eye Surgeons of Nebraska in North Platte, NE with other offices in Kearney, NE. They frequently treat conditions like Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Retinal Vein Occlusion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.