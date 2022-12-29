Dr. Wells has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Wells, MD
Dr. John Wells, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center and HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center.
Arizona Digestive Health15255 N 40th St Ste 157, Phoenix, AZ 85032 Directions (602) 482-1001
Arizona Digestive Health3815 E Bell Rd Ste 1250, Phoenix, AZ 85032 Directions (602) 279-3575
- Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center
- HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Guardian
- Health Net
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MetLife
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Excellent Dr., Expert in his field, staff great. Highly recommend.
- Gastroenterology
- 45 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
- University of Michigan Hospitals
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Wells accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wells has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wells has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Dysphagia and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wells on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wells speaks Spanish.
67 patients have reviewed Dr. Wells. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wells.
