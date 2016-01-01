Dr. Wells II has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Wells II, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. John Wells II, MD
Dr. John Wells II, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with University Medical Center New Orleans.
They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wells II' Office Locations
- 1 1542 Tulane Ave Fl 2, New Orleans, LA 70112 Directions (504) 568-6004
Plaquemines Primary Care Inc.27136 Highway 23 Ste A, Port Sulphur, LA 70083 Directions (504) 564-0848
Saint Bernard Community Health Center8050 W Judge Perez Dr Ste 1300, Chalmette, LA 70043 Directions (504) 281-2800Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 12:00pmSaturday8:30am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- University Medical Center New Orleans
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. John Wells II, MD
- Psychiatry
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1265630685
Education & Certifications
- TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
