Overview

Dr. John Welsh, MD is a Dermatologist in Wexford, PA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine.



Dr. Welsh works at Forefront Dermatology - Wexford in Wexford, PA with other offices in Pittsburgh, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), Warts and Intertrigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.