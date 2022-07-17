Dr. John Welsh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Welsh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Welsh, MD
Overview
Dr. John Welsh, MD is a Dermatologist in Wexford, PA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine.
Locations
-
1
Forefront Dermatology - Wexford1000 Stonewood Dr Ste 200, Wexford, PA 15090 Directions (412) 746-8941Monday8:30am - 4:00pmTuesday8:30am - 6:00pmWednesday8:30am - 4:00pmThursday8:30am - 4:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Forefront Dermatology - Bloomfield4727 Friendship Ave Ste 300, Pittsburgh, PA 15224 Directions (412) 746-8941
-
3
Forefront Dermatology - Shadyside5750 Centre Ave Ste 500, Pittsburgh, PA 15206 Directions (412) 746-8941
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Gateway Health Plan
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Intergroup
- Medicaid
- Medicaid of Pennsylvania
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- Triwest
- United Mine Workers Health & Retirement Fund
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
I see Dr Welsh 2 x per year for a skin scan! He is personable, knowledgeable and very thorough. I've been seeing him for over 10 years now and he is not only my Derm but a friend too! Great Doctor and person!
About Dr. John Welsh, MD
- Dermatology
- 20 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1881606168
Education & Certifications
- Drexel University College of Medicine
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Welsh has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Welsh accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Welsh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Welsh has seen patients for Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), Warts and Intertrigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Welsh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Welsh speaks Italian.
152 patients have reviewed Dr. Welsh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Welsh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Welsh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Welsh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.