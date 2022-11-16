Overview of Dr. John Wendt, MD

Dr. John Wendt, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Wentzville, MO. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Progress West Hospital and Missouri Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Wendt works at BJC Medical Group at Wentzville in Wentzville, MO. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.