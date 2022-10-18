Dr. John Wennergren, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wennergren is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Wennergren, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Wennergren, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Provo, UT. They specialize in General Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF CO SCH OF MED|University Of Colorado School Of Medicine|University Of Colorado School Of Medicine At Denver-M.D. and is affiliated with Mountain View Hospital, Timpanogos Regional Hospital, American Fork Hospital, Jordan Valley Medical Center and Utah Valley Hospital.
Dr. Wennergren works at
Locations
Utah Surgical Associates3550 N University Ave Ste 250, Provo, UT 84604 Directions (801) 374-9625Tuesday9:15am - 4:45pmSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Mountain View Hospital
- Timpanogos Regional Hospital
- American Fork Hospital
- Jordan Valley Medical Center
- Utah Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Select Med
Ratings & Reviews
I just had an appointment with Dr Wennergren's PA, Scott Bramble to discuss a potential surgery. This was one of the best doctor visits that I have ever had! Scott was friendly and very easy to talk to. He was very knowledgeable about my test results and clearly described my condition and my options, including pros and cons of each. Scott also took the time to answer all of my questions, and I didn't feel at all rushed. Definitely recommend!
About Dr. John Wennergren, MD
- General Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Kentucky|University of Kentucky College of Medicine
- Indiana University / School of Medicine|Indiana University School Of Medicine
- UNIV OF CO SCH OF MED|University Of Colorado School Of Medicine|University Of Colorado School Of Medicine At Denver-M.D.
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wennergren has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wennergren accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wennergren has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wennergren has seen patients for Gallstones, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Appendicitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wennergren on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Wennergren. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wennergren.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wennergren, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wennergren appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.