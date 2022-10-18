See All General Surgeons in Provo, UT
Super Profile

Dr. John Wennergren, MD

General Surgery
4.9 (37)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. John Wennergren, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Provo, UT. They specialize in General Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF CO SCH OF MED|University Of Colorado School Of Medicine|University Of Colorado School Of Medicine At Denver-M.D. and is affiliated with Mountain View Hospital, Timpanogos Regional Hospital, American Fork Hospital, Jordan Valley Medical Center and Utah Valley Hospital.

Dr. Wennergren works at Utah Surgical Associates in Provo, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Gallstones, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Appendicitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Utah Surgical Associates
    3550 N University Ave Ste 250, Provo, UT 84604 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (801) 374-9625
    Tuesday
    9:15am - 4:45pm
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mountain View Hospital
  • Timpanogos Regional Hospital
  • American Fork Hospital
  • Jordan Valley Medical Center
  • Utah Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gallstones
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Appendicitis
Gallstones
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Appendicitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan
    • Select Med

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 37 ratings
    Patient Ratings (37)
    5 Star
    (36)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 18, 2022
    I just had an appointment with Dr Wennergren's PA, Scott Bramble to discuss a potential surgery. This was one of the best doctor visits that I have ever had! Scott was friendly and very easy to talk to. He was very knowledgeable about my test results and clearly described my condition and my options, including pros and cons of each. Scott also took the time to answer all of my questions, and I didn't feel at all rushed. Definitely recommend!
    Mike — Oct 18, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. John Wennergren, MD
    About Dr. John Wennergren, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1053545434
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Kentucky|University of Kentucky College of Medicine
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Indiana University / School of Medicine|Indiana University School Of Medicine
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF CO SCH OF MED|University Of Colorado School Of Medicine|University Of Colorado School Of Medicine At Denver-M.D.
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Board Certifications
