Dr. John Werning, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Maumee, OH. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED|Temple University and is affiliated with McLaren St. Luke's, ProMedica Flower Hospital and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.
Toledo Ent. Inc.6005 Monclova Rd Ste 320, Maumee, OH 43537 Directions (419) 578-7555
ProMedica Physicians Ear, Nose and Throat5700 Monroe St Unit 310, Sylvania, OH 43560 Directions (419) 578-7555
Hospital Affiliations
- McLaren St. Luke's
- ProMedica Flower Hospital
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Paramount
- Priority Health
Words cannot describe the wonderful experience we had with him and his staff.. Made phone calls to us personally.. We will miss him...but if in need... We will be back! Thank you
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 32 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Univ of Tex MD Anderson Cancer Center
- U Hosps of Cleveland
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED|Temple University
- Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
Dr. Werning has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Werning accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
66 patients have reviewed Dr. Werning. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Werning.
