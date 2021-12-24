Overview of Dr. John Werning, MD

Dr. John Werning, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Maumee, OH. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED|Temple University and is affiliated with McLaren St. Luke's, ProMedica Flower Hospital and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.



Dr. Werning works at McLaren St. Luke's Multi-Specialty Practice in Maumee, OH with other offices in Sylvania, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.