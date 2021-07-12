Overview of Dr. John Wesolek, MD

Dr. John Wesolek, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Norwich, CT. They completed their residency with State University of New York - Buffalo



Dr. Wesolek works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Norwich, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Intestinal Obstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.