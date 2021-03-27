Dr. John West, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. West is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John West, MD
Overview of Dr. John West, MD
Dr. John West, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Poulsbo, WA. They graduated from Boonshoft School Of Medicine - Wright State University and is affiliated with St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. West's Office Locations
- 1 20696 Bond Rd NE, Poulsbo, WA 98370 Directions (360) 930-0222
Peacehealth Orthopedics3377 Riverbend Dr Fl 3, Springfield, OR 97477 Directions (541) 222-6245
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent education at his office
About Dr. John West, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1043473598
Education & Certifications
- Cincinnati Sports Med and Orth Ctr
- Buffalo General Hospital SUNY
- Boonshoft School Of Medicine - Wright State University
- University of Utah
- Orthopedic Surgery
