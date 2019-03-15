Overview of Dr. John Westfall, MD

Dr. John Westfall, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Indiana U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana.



Dr. Westfall works at LAURA HUNT AUD in Fort Wayne, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, Dizziness and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.