Dr. John Westfall, MD
Overview of Dr. John Westfall, MD
Dr. John Westfall, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Indiana U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana.
Dr. Westfall works at
Dr. Westfall's Office Locations
Laura Hunt Aud10021 Dupont Circle Ct, Fort Wayne, IN 46825 Directions (260) 426-8117
Hospital Affiliations
- Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very kind and gentle, professional. Made a scary experience not scary!
About Dr. John Westfall, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1366444390
Education & Certifications
- IU Health University
- St Vincent Hospital And Health Services
- Indiana U, School of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Westfall has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Westfall accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Westfall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Westfall has seen patients for Vertigo, Dizziness and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Westfall on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Westfall. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Westfall.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Westfall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Westfall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.