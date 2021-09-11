See All Hand Surgeons in Arlington, TX
Dr. John Westkaemper, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4.0 (32)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. John Westkaemper, MD

Dr. John Westkaemper, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Arlington, TX. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Irving and WHS East Campus.

Dr. Westkaemper works at Baylor Orthopedic and Spine Hospital At Arlington in Arlington, TX with other offices in Irving, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Westkaemper's Office Locations

    Baylor Orthopedic and Spine Hospital At Arlington
    707 Highlander Blvd, Arlington, TX 76015 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 215-7700
    Arlington Orthopedic Associates PA
    2005 W Park Dr Ste 100, Irving, TX 75061 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 375-5200
    Arlington Orthopedic Associates, P.A.
    2001 N MacArthur Blvd Ste 255, Irving, TX 75061 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 215-7700
    Las Colinas (North Office)
    7445 Las Colinas Blvd, Irving, TX 75063 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 215-7700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Irving
  • WHS East Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hip Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Sep 11, 2021
    Dr. Westkaemper did expert carpal tunnel surgery on my right hand after a series of shots. I appreciate his rapid diagnosis and care right on the spot. I went back to him with a stiff knee and he once again was quick to diagnosis my problem and relieve the problem. I would recommend him to anyone in my family or friends should they so desire to use his services.
    Rosemarie Hughes — Sep 11, 2021
    About Dr. John Westkaemper, MD

    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    • English, Spanish
    • 1932149846
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Pittsburgh Medical Center
    • Tx Tech University Health Science Center
    • University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
    • Dartmouth College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Westkaemper, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Westkaemper is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Westkaemper has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Westkaemper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Westkaemper has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Westkaemper on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. Westkaemper. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Westkaemper.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Westkaemper, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Westkaemper appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

