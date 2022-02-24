Dr. John Whalen IV, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Whalen IV is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Whalen IV, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. John Whalen IV, MD
Dr. John Whalen IV, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Samaritan Hospital and Samaritan Hospital - St. Mary's Campus.
They frequently treat conditions like Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone, Back Pain and Spinal Stenosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Whalen IV's Office Locations
- 1 121 EVERETT RD, Albany, NY 12205 Directions (518) 453-9088
-
2
Orthony2 Empire Dr Ste 200, Rensselaer, NY 12144 Directions (518) 489-2663
-
3
OrthoNY1768 Route 9, Halfmoon, NY 12065 Directions (518) 489-2663
Hospital Affiliations
- Samaritan Hospital
- Samaritan Hospital - St. Mary's Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
Took my father here for an appointment because he was having trouble walking and frequent falls. Dr. Whalen was very thorough and spent a lot of time reviewing his imaging before telling him he needed surgery. He then spent a lot of time explaining the surgery and recovery. Would highly recommend him!
About Dr. John Whalen IV, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- YALE UNIVERSITY
- Orthopedic Surgery
