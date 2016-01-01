Overview

Dr. John Wheeler, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Derry, NH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Elliot Hospital and Parkland Medical Center.



Dr. Wheeler works at Derry Medical Center in Derry, NH with other offices in Londonderry, NH and Bedford, NH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.