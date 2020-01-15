See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Brookfield, WI
Dr. John Whitcomb, MD

Internal Medicine
3.8 (15)
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience

Overview of Dr. John Whitcomb, MD

Dr. John Whitcomb, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Brookfield, WI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Yale University and is affiliated with Prohealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Whitcomb works at Brookfield Longevity Hlthy Lvng in Brookfield, WI. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Whitcomb's Office Locations

    Brookfield Longevity Hlthy Lvng
    17585 W North Ave Ste 160, Brookfield, WI 53045 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (262) 784-5300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Prohealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Symptomatic Menopause
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Iron Metabolism Disorders
Symptomatic Menopause
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Iron Metabolism Disorders

Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Andropause Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Diabetes Management Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hormone Pellet Therapy Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
IV Therapy Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Scurvy Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Type 2 Diabetes Reversal Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Ratings & Reviews
3.8
Average provider rating
Based on 15 ratings
Patient Ratings (15)
5 Star
(10)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(2)
1 Star
(3)
Jan 15, 2020
I saw Dr. Whitcomb and was thrilled that he was much more enlightened and well-read than most MDs, from my experience. He isn't limited by wanting to prescribe the latest drug but is interested in actually healing your ailment. I have Interstitial Cystitis (inflamed bladder) and was last told by my Urologist that I would need to have my bladder removed and pee in a bag at my waist. Dr. Whitcomb has a lot of ideas to try before he would recommend that. I'm all for it.
Sally — Jan 15, 2020
About Dr. John Whitcomb, MD

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Years of Experience
  • 46 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1558325191
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • Yale University
Board Certifications
  • Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. John Whitcomb, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Whitcomb is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Whitcomb has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Whitcomb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Whitcomb works at Brookfield Longevity Hlthy Lvng in Brookfield, WI. View the full address on Dr. Whitcomb’s profile.

15 patients have reviewed Dr. Whitcomb. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Whitcomb.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Whitcomb, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Whitcomb appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

