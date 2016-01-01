Dr. White has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John White, MD
Overview of Dr. John White, MD
Dr. John White, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee.
Dr. White works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. White's Office Locations
-
1
Parkside Inc1620 E 12th St, Tulsa, OK 74120 Directions (918) 582-2131MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
-
2
Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee Inc300 Rockefeller Dr, Muskogee, OK 74401 Directions (918) 683-3115
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. White?
About Dr. John White, MD
- Psychiatry
- 42 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1063453223
Education & Certifications
- VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. White accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. White has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. White works at
Dr. White has seen patients for Suicidal Ideation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. White on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. White speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. White. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. White.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. White, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. White appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.