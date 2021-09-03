Overview of Dr. John White III, DPM

Dr. John White III, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Hurricane, WV. They specialize in Podiatry, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from BAPTIST MEMORIAL HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF NURSING and is affiliated with CAMC General Hospital and Thomas Memorial Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Nail Avulsion and Excision, Achilles Tendinitis and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.