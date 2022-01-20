Dr. John White, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. White is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John White, DDS
Dr. John White, DDS is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in Hudson, OH.
Smiles By White89 1st St Ste 209, Hudson, OH 44236
William R Davidson & Assoc9365 Olde 8 Rd, Northfield, OH 44067
Humana
Make no mistake, Dr. John White is an orthodontics God. His candor is refreshing, he is always eager to assist, and he possesses a high, unparalleled degree of integrity. Moreover, Dr. White is the only dentist I have known who answers text messages! It's most certainly subtle things like this which truly make a difference. Scheduling appointments were quick and convenient, given that he offers morning, afternoon and even evening visits! The staff is awesome, the office is the cleanest office I have ever seen, and it is setup in a truly unique fashion. This is one of the most high-end orthodontics office I have seen to date. From the very beginning, even though he and I both knew eliminating the issue I walked in with wasn't guaranteed, I knew that no other dentist would have been able to rectify the issue. In any event, Dr. John White delivered, and did so every-single-time. That being said, if you are in need of a board certified, Invisilign-Diamond provider, your search is over!
Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
English
NPI: 1417005299
Dr. White has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. White accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans.
You can schedule an appointment online with Dr. White using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. White has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
1147 patients have reviewed Dr. White. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. White, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. White appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.