Dr. John White, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John White, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Baptist Health Lexington.
Dr. White works at
Locations
Baptist Health Medical Group Pulmonary & Critical Care Medicine1720 Nicholasville Rd Ste 503, Lexington, KY 40503 Directions (859) 260-4300
Baptist Health Medical Group Pulmonary & Critical Care Medicine166 Pasadena Dr Ste 100, Lexington, KY 40503 Directions (859) 278-0319
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Lexington
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
very nice accurate
About Dr. John White, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1427062066
Education & Certifications
- U Ky Coll Med
- U Ky Coll Med
- U Ky Coll Med
- WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. White has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. White accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. White has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. White works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. White. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. White.
