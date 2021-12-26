Dr. John Wilcox, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wilcox is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Wilcox, MD
Overview
Dr. John Wilcox, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital.
Dr. Wilcox works at
Locations
HRC Fertility55 S Lake Ave Ste 900, Pasadena, CA 91101 Directions (657) 385-8264Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Huntington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Wilcox is very thorough, even-tempered, honest and incredibly knowledgeable doctor. IVF is a difficult experience and having a doctor who was understanding yet would never sugar-coat the facts was invaluable. On multiple occasions, he would make suggestions that reflected the best possible course for us and weren’t in his financial interest. We’re very grateful to Dr. Wilcox and his team for leading us through IVF and towards a happy graduation at 10 weeks of pregnancy.
About Dr. John Wilcox, MD
- Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
- 33 years of experience
- English, Chinese, Spanish and Tagalog
- 1023088689
Education & Certifications
- Los Angeles Co Usc Women'S Hospital
- Los Angeles Co Usc Women'S Hospital
- Los Angeles Co-USC Women's Hosp
- Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wilcox has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wilcox accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Wilcox using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Wilcox has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wilcox works at
Dr. Wilcox speaks Chinese, Spanish and Tagalog.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Wilcox. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wilcox.
