Dr. John Wilcox, MD

Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
3.9 (39)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Overview

Dr. John Wilcox, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital.

Dr. Wilcox works at HRC Fertility in Pasadena, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    HRC Fertility
    55 S Lake Ave Ste 900, Pasadena, CA 91101 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (657) 385-8264
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Huntington Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
In Vitro Fertilization Chevron Icon
Assisted Reproductive Technique Chevron Icon
Cryopreservation Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Donor Egg Collection Chevron Icon
Donor Sperm Collection Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fluid Contrast Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hysterosalpingography Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopic Resection of Fibroids and Polyps Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Intra Uterine Insemination Chevron Icon
Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection (ICSI) Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Ovulation Induction Chevron Icon
Ovulatory Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Preimplantion Genetic Diagnosis (PGD) Chevron Icon
Premature Ovarian Failure Chevron Icon
Recurrent Pregnancy Loss Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Surrogacy Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 39 ratings
    Patient Ratings (39)
    5 Star
    (28)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Dec 26, 2021
    Dr. Wilcox is very thorough, even-tempered, honest and incredibly knowledgeable doctor. IVF is a difficult experience and having a doctor who was understanding yet would never sugar-coat the facts was invaluable. On multiple occasions, he would make suggestions that reflected the best possible course for us and weren’t in his financial interest. We’re very grateful to Dr. Wilcox and his team for leading us through IVF and towards a happy graduation at 10 weeks of pregnancy.
    Sasha F. — Dec 26, 2021
    About Dr. John Wilcox, MD

    Education & Certifications

    • Los Angeles Co Usc Women'S Hospital
    • Los Angeles Co Usc Women'S Hospital
    • Los Angeles Co-USC Women's Hosp
    • Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California
