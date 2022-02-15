Overview of Dr. John Wilkerson Jr, MD

Dr. John Wilkerson Jr, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in South Miami, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital and South Miami Hospital.



Dr. Wilkerson Jr works at Sacre Coeur Surgical Pl in South Miami, FL with other offices in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Systemic Chondromalacia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.