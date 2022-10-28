Dr. John Willems, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Willems is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Willems, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. John Willems, MD
Dr. John Willems, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in San Diego, CA. They completed their fellowship with MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
Dr. Willems works at
Dr. Willems' Office Locations
Scripps Clinic3811 Valley Centre Dr, San Diego, CA 92130 Directions (858) 764-9080
Hospital Affiliations
- Scripps Green Hospital
- Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had the amazing experience today of meeting Dr. Willems. He asked me what brought me to his office today to see him. After explaining my issue, he asked several questions before examining me. During the exam he quickly located my problem and educated me about it and what his plan was to solve it. He made sure I understood where the medication needed to be applied during the examination to heal. I was most impressed with his thorough education about solving the problem with me and look forward to working with one of the most pleasant professional doctors that I have ever met. His confidence in helping me gives me the hope that this will be solved. I highly recommend Dr. Willems to those seeking help in his profession.
About Dr. John Willems, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1184664591
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
- Hlth Sci Ctr
- U Manitoba
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Willems has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Willems accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Willems has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Willems has seen patients for Yeast Infections and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Willems on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Willems. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Willems.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Willems, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Willems appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.