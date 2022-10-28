See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in San Diego, CA
Dr. John Willems, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
Overview of Dr. John Willems, MD

Dr. John Willems, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in San Diego, CA. They completed their fellowship with MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN

Dr. Willems works at Scripps Clinic in San Diego, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Yeast Infections and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Willems' Office Locations

    Scripps Clinic
    3811 Valley Centre Dr, San Diego, CA 92130 (858) 764-9080

  • Scripps Green Hospital
  • Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla

Yeast Infections
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Yeast Infections
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis

Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Myomectomy - Open and-or Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Oophorectomy Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvectomy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Oct 28, 2022
    I had the amazing experience today of meeting Dr. Willems. He asked me what brought me to his office today to see him. After explaining my issue, he asked several questions before examining me. During the exam he quickly located my problem and educated me about it and what his plan was to solve it. He made sure I understood where the medication needed to be applied during the examination to heal. I was most impressed with his thorough education about solving the problem with me and look forward to working with one of the most pleasant professional doctors that I have ever met. His confidence in helping me gives me the hope that this will be solved. I highly recommend Dr. Willems to those seeking help in his profession.
    marcia abelson — Oct 28, 2022
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • English
    • 1184664591
    Fellowship
    • MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
    • Hlth Sci Ctr
    • U Manitoba
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Dr. John Willems, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Willems is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Willems has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Willems has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Willems works at Scripps Clinic in San Diego, CA. View the full address on Dr. Willems’s profile.

    Dr. Willems has seen patients for Yeast Infections and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Willems on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Willems. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Willems.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Willems, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Willems appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

