Dr. John Williams, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. John Williams, MD
Dr. John Williams, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Columbia University, College Of Physicians and Surgeons and is affiliated with Memorial Regional Hospital.
Dr. Williams works at
Dr. Williams' Office Locations
Memorial Primary Care - East Hollywood3700 JOHNSON ST, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 265-2550Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturday8:00am - 1:00pm
John V. Williams, M.D.10081 Pines Blvd Ste D, Pembroke Pines, FL 33024 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- First Health
- Freedom Health
- Humana
- Magellan Complete Care
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Memorial Healthcare System
- MultiPlan
- Preferred Medical Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Williams is an excellent doctor. He is very knowledgeable and is very thorough, caring, compassionate and overall the best doctor that I have ever seen and since I am 73 years old I have seen a lot of doctors. He takes excellent care of me and is always right there to help me.
About Dr. John Williams, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1609863489
Education & Certifications
- Jackson Meml University Miami Hospital
- Jackson Meml
- Columbia University, College Of Physicians and Surgeons
- City University of New York
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Williams has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Williams accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Williams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Williams. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Williams.
