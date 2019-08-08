See All Plastic Surgeons in Tampa, FL
Dr. John Williams, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.2 (28)
Map Pin Small Tampa, FL
Accepting new patients
49 years of experience

Overview of Dr. John Williams, MD

Dr. John Williams, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK.

Dr. Williams works at PREMIER CENTER FOR COSMETIC SURGERY in Tampa, FL with other offices in Baton Rouge, LA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Williams' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Premier Center for Cosmetic Surgery
    2419 W Kennedy Blvd Ste 101, Tampa, FL 33609 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 386-3370
  2. 2
    Dr. Erick Sanchez L.l.c
    8777 Bluebonnet Blvd Ste A, Baton Rouge, LA 70810 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (225) 766-1899

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Breast Atrophy
Breast Ptosis
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Breast Atrophy
Breast Ptosis

Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Breast Atrophy Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.2
Average provider rating
Based on 28 ratings
Patient Ratings (28)
5 Star
(15)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(12)
Aug 08, 2019
Such a great experience! I am 39 yrs old and am 18 weeks post OP breast augmentation. I had small deflated A cup and now a full DD. They have healed beautifully and are soft to the touch and already feel like MINE. He did such a good job. My breasts look and feel amazing and my confidence sky rocketed. Excellent surgeon! I chose 485cc smooth round gel implants placed under muscle. He answered all my questions and calmed my anxiety about surgery. Explained different options and recommended options for my frame as well. Tried on sizers to get a feel for look and weight then set up virtual reality so I could see them on me before surgery too! Surgery was quick. Had zero bruising. Was back at my job by day 5. He has done regular follow ups to check progress and has a super helpful staff. Very comfortable warm environment and all was done in one place. I trust him with my body and so does my husband. Amazing results and he didnt have much to work with to start lol! Worth it!
C — Aug 08, 2019
Photo: Dr. John Williams, MD
About Dr. John Williams, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Years of Experience
  • 49 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1629112560
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
Board Certifications
  • Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. John Williams, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Williams is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Williams has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Williams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

28 patients have reviewed Dr. Williams. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Williams.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Williams, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Williams appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

