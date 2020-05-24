See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Lady Lake, FL
Dr. John Williams Jr, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
2.6 (21)
29 years of experience

Overview of Dr. John Williams Jr, MD

Dr. John Williams Jr, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lady Lake, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT and is affiliated with Uf Health The Villages Hospital.

Dr. Williams Jr works at Florida Cancer Specialists P L. in Lady Lake, FL with other offices in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Williams Jr' Office Locations

    Florida Cancer Specialists P L.
    1400 N US Highway 441 Ste 552, Lady Lake, FL 32159 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 751-2862
    Einstein Healthcare Network
    5501 Old York Rd, Philadelphia, PA 19141 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 456-7900

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Uf Health The Villages Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Bursitis
  View other providers who treat Bursitis
Complications of Joint Prosthesis
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Hip Replacement
Joint Pain
Knee Replacement
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate
Nerve Block, Somatic
Peripheral Nerve Block
Total Hip Replacement
Ankle Fracture
Arthritis of the Elbow
Back Pain
Bone Cancer
Broken Arm
Degenerative Disc Disease
Difficulty With Walking
Gait Abnormality
Gout
  View other providers who treat Gout
Hip Fracture
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Joint Drainage
Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Knee Replacement Revision
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip)
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle)
Low Back Pain
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteopenia
Pelvic Fracture
Rotator Cuff Tear
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Steroid Injection
Unicompartmental Hip Surgery
Achilles Tendinitis
Adhesive Capsulitis
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear
Ataxia
  View other providers who treat Ataxia
Avascular Necrosis
Carpal Tunnel Release
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Clavicle Fracture
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Elbow Bursitis
Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Elbow Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Closed
Elbow Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Open
Elbow Sprain
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee)
Excision of Femur or Knee
Fat Embolism
Femur Fracture
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Ganglion Cyst
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed
Hand Fracture
Hip Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Hip Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Closed
Hip Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Open
Hip Replacement Revision
Hip Resurfacing
Hip Sprain
Internal Derangement of Knee
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Closed
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Open
Knee Dislocation
Knee Dislocation Treatment
Knee Fracture
Knee Sprain
Limb Pain
Lupus
  View other providers who treat Lupus
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain
Meniscus Surgery
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Neuroplasty
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Partial Knee Replacement
Pathological Spine Fracture
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Pyogenic Arthritis
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Rib Fracture
Scapular Fracture
Scoliosis
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Sjögren's Syndrome
Spinal Stenosis
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Spondylitis
Synovial Biopsy
Systemic Sclerosis
Thoracic Spine Fracture
Tibia and Fibula Fractures
Wrist Fracture
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Betty — May 24, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. John Williams Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1790745164
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Williams Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Williams Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Williams Jr has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Williams Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Williams Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Williams Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Williams Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Williams Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

