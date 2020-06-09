Overview

Dr. John Wilson, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Bel Air, MD. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Neuromuscular Medicine. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with UM Upper Chesapeake Health.



Dr. Wilson works at Neurodiagnostic Associates in Bel Air, MD with other offices in Towson, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.