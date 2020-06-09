Dr. John Wilson, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wilson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Wilson, DO
Overview
Dr. John Wilson, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Bel Air, MD. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Neuromuscular Medicine. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with UM Upper Chesapeake Health.
Locations
Neurodiagnostic Associates4C North Ave Ste 425, Bel Air, MD 21014 Directions (410) 838-8991
Neurodiagnostic Associates113 West Rd Ste 103, Towson, MD 21204 Directions (410) 583-2583
Hospital Affiliations
- UM Upper Chesapeake Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was in for an appointment last week for my neuropathy with Dr. Wilson and he’s very friendly very nice doctor explained a lot about things as he was doing The test . And Jamie his secretary was very nice too .
About Dr. John Wilson, DO
- Pain Medicine
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1003803057
Education & Certifications
- National Rehabilitation Hospital / Georgetown University Hospital
- Suburban Hospital
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Loyola College
- Neuromuscular Medicine
