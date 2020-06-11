Overview of Dr. John Wilson, MD

Dr. John Wilson, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Oakbrook Terrace, IL. They specialize in Neurology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Community First Medical Center, Edward Hospital - Main Campus, Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus, Gottlieb Memorial Hospital, Loyola University Medical Center and West Suburban Medical Center.



Dr. Wilson works at Wlodarek and John Mds in Oakbrook Terrace, IL with other offices in Melrose Park, IL and Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, Headache and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.