Offers telehealth
Dr. John Wilson, MD is an Urology Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Urology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY / CHANDLER MEDICAL CENTER|University of Kentucky Chandler Medical Center and is affiliated with Novant Health Medical Park Hospital, Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center and Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center.
Dr. Wilson's Office Locations
Novant Health Urology Baldwin2010 BALDWIN LN, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Directions (336) 571-7587
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Kind, patient, understanding, good humor ( a must if you're dealing with me) , his care and treatment are beyond words. Have been with him for 9 years and will stay with him for the rest of my years or until he is sick of me. I trusted him with my life. I'm still here.
About Dr. John Wilson, MD
- Urology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1851555858
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY / CHANDLER MEDICAL CENTER|University of Kentucky Chandler Medical Center
- Urology
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Medical Park Hospital
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
- Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center
Dr. Wilson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wilson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Wilson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wilson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wilson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wilson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.