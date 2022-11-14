Overview of Dr. John Wilson, MD

Dr. John Wilson, MD is an Urology Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Urology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY / CHANDLER MEDICAL CENTER|University of Kentucky Chandler Medical Center and is affiliated with Novant Health Medical Park Hospital, Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center and Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center.



Dr. Wilson works at Novant Health Urology - Baldwin in Winston Salem, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.