Overview of Dr. John Winkler, MD

Dr. John Winkler, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Des Plaines, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Advocate Lutheran General Hospital, AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates and Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus.



Dr. Winkler works at Des Plaines Eye Physicians and Surgeons, Ltd. in Des Plaines, IL with other offices in Elmhurst, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Floaters, Visual Field Defects and Dry Eyes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.