Dr. Winkler has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Winkler, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. John Winkler, MD
Dr. John Winkler, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Des Plaines, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Advocate Lutheran General Hospital, AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates and Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus.
Dr. Winkler works at
Dr. Winkler's Office Locations
-
1
Des Plaines Eye Physicians and Surgeons, Ltd.940 Lee St, Des Plaines, IL 60016 Directions (847) 299-5501
-
2
Nagpal, Arora, & Associates135 S Robert T Palmer Dr, Elmhurst, IL 60126 Directions (630) 832-3055
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Lutheran General Hospital
- AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates
- Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HealthLink
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Winkler?
Surgery went well. I needed a stich.. no prob. It'll dissolve. At appointments I mentioned a few items I had large floater - it'll go away I had watery eyes and bit scratchy (I have stitch, it'll dissolve) My last appt (11 weeks after 1st surgery) 1. Large floater - what do you want surgery? Well if that's what I need then yes. 2. Scratchy eye - oooh you still have a stitch in eye. Really 11 weeks later.. shouldn't it have dissolved. He then removed stitch. Tried to take it out by the way without any numbing drops 3. Eye lid drooping - what do you want surgery? Well I'm wondering if it will get any better? 4. Tooth paste fumes burn my eyes - well you have dry eye now I don't have dry eye. Once that stitch was removed no scratchy/watery eye or eye lid drooping. I also went to a retina specialist and had the floater removed... Which cured the headaches I was having. His bed side manner on last day was TERRIBLE. Had my money so felt like he no longer cared.
About Dr. John Winkler, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1659314375
Education & Certifications
- Indiana University Hospital
- Evanston Hosp-Northwestern|Evanston Hospital Northwestern
- University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Winkler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Winkler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Winkler works at
Dr. Winkler has seen patients for Floaters, Visual Field Defects and Dry Eyes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Winkler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Winkler. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Winkler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Winkler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Winkler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.