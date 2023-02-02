Dr. John Winterton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Winterton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Winterton, MD
Overview of Dr. John Winterton, MD
Dr. John Winterton, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with WK Pierremont Health Center, Dequincy Memorial Hospital and Willis-Knighton Medical Center.
Dr. Winterton works at
Dr. Winterton's Office Locations
Pierremont Cardiology1811 E Bert Kouns Industrial Loop Ste 210, Shreveport, LA 71105 Directions
Sulphur Office910 E Kent Dr, Sulphur, LA 70663 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- WK Pierremont Health Center
- Dequincy Memorial Hospital
- Willis-Knighton Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP)
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Louisiana
- First Health
- Gilsbar 360
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Louisiana Healthcare Connections
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Peoples Health
- PHCS
- PPO Plus
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tricare
- United Healthcare Community Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vantage Health Plan
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Winterton?
Great doctor, good besides manners, caring, listens too
About Dr. John Winterton, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1114018819
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans
- UNIVERSITY OF NOTRE DAME
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Winterton has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Winterton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Winterton using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Winterton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Winterton has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hypertension and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Winterton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Winterton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Winterton.
