Dr. John Winther, MD

Pediatrics
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience

Overview of Dr. John Winther, MD

Dr. John Winther, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Federal Way, WA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center.

Dr. Winther works at Federal Way Group Health in Federal Way, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Winther's Office Locations

    Ghc-federal Way Medical Center Lab
    301 S 320th St, Federal Way, WA 98003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Newborn Jaundice
Newborn Jaundice

    About Dr. John Winther, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 46 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1992856959
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Hospital Affiliations

    • St. Joseph Medical Center

