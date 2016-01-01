Dr. Wirick accepts Aetna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. John Wirick, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. John Wirick, MD
Dr. John Wirick, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Walnut Hills, OH. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER.
Dr. Wirick's Office Locations
Consumer Wellness Center At Gcbhs1501 Madison Rd, Walnut Hills, OH 45206 Directions (513) 354-5243
Summit Behavioral Healthcare1101 Summit Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45237 Directions (513) 948-3600
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. John Wirick, MD
- Psychiatry
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1922260454
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER
- Psychiatry
Dr. Wirick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Wirick. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wirick.
