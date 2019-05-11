Overview of Dr. John Witczak, DO

Dr. John Witczak, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Mission Viejo, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine.



Dr. Witczak works at Witczak John W DO in Mission Viejo, CA with other offices in Silverton, OR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.