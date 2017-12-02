See All Pediatric Dentists in Arlington, TX
Dr. John Witte, DDS Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. John Witte, DDS

Pediatric Dentistry
3.7 (12)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. John Witte, DDS is a Pediatric Dentistry Practitioner in Arlington, TX. They completed their residency with Hermann Hospital, Children's Hospital, Health Science Center

Dr. Witte works at John B Witte DDS in Arlington, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    John B Witte DDS
    3035 Matlock Rd, Arlington, TX 76015 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 278-6134
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Ameritas
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP)
    • Cigna
    • CompBenefits Corp.
    • Delta Dental
    • Dental Network of America
    • DenteMax
    • Dominion Insurance
    • EmblemHealth
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MetLife
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Tricare
    • United Concordia
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Witte?

    Dec 02, 2017
    He is very professional with the children An staff is very professional and great with the children. I enjoy the office staff as well
    Dallas, TX — Dec 02, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. John Witte, DDS
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. John Witte, DDS?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Witte to family and friends

    Dr. Witte's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Witte

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. John Witte, DDS.

    About Dr. John Witte, DDS

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Dentistry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1629125489
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Hermann Hospital, Children's Hospital, Health Science Center
    Residency

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Witte, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Witte is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Witte has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Witte has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Witte. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Witte.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Witte, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Witte appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. John Witte, DDS?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.