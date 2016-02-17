Dr. John Wittenstrom, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wittenstrom is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Wittenstrom, DDS
Overview
Dr. John Wittenstrom, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Apple Valley, MN. They specialize in Dentistry, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY.
Locations
Metro Dentalcare Apple Valley Cedar14990 Glazier Ave Ste 100, Apple Valley, MN 55124 Directions (952) 213-4034
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careington International
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- DenteMax
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- Guardian
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Liberty Mutual Insurance Company
- Lincoln Financial Group
- Medica
- MetLife
- PreferredOne
- Premier Group Insurance
- Principal Financial Group
- Security Health Plan (SHP)
- UniCare
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
- Zenith Administrators Inc
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Wittenstrom did the crown for my front tooth implant. Very easy dentist to communicate with; he is clear, methodical, and personable. I suspect 5 out of 5 patients surveyed would recommend Dr. Wittenstrom as a dentist. His deep, melodious voice and proclivity to hum to top 40 music results in deep relaxation, which some might consider paying for as a service in itself.
About Dr. John Wittenstrom, DDS
- Dentistry
- 37 years of experience
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
Dr. Wittenstrom speaks Arabic.
385 patients have reviewed Dr. Wittenstrom. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wittenstrom.
