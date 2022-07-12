Overview of Dr. John Wixted, MD

Dr. John Wixted, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and Mount Auburn Hospital.



Dr. Wixted works at BETH ISRAEL DEACONESS MEDICAL CENTER in Boston, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Open and Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.